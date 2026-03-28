AEW To Launch New Podcasts Following Unrestricted’s Conclusion

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has concluded its “Unrestricted” podcast, with the final episode, titled “Final Bell: The Last AEW Unrestricted,” released on Thursday.

According to Fightful Select, AEW will continue its presence in the podcasting space despite the end of “Unrestricted.” Plans for additional podcasts are in development, although specific details are not currently available.

The “AEW Unrestricted” podcast launched in February 2020, hosted by Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone. The first guest featured was AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley.

Over its run, the podcast produced 318 episodes, with Will Washington taking over as guest host for Schiavone in 2023.