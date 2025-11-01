AEW WrestleDream 2025 Buys Revealed, Amazon Prime Refunds Cause Revenue Drop

AEW held its 2025 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event on Saturday, October 18, at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the number of PPV buys for WrestleDream was between 115,000 and 125,000.

Although this figure aligns with the company’s expectations, AEW experienced a 14.4 percent drop in revenue after Amazon Prime issued full refunds to viewers who ordered the pay-per-view on its platform.

Meltzer also noted that this financial setback would have been more significant a few months ago when HBO Max was not broadcasting the PPVs. Fans who ordered AEW WrestleDream via Amazon Prime encountered considerable technical glitches. AEW later acknowledged the inconvenience caused and offered a full refund to its customers.

Meltzer suggested that AEW might benefit from scheduling its PPVs in the afternoon slot, pointing to the success of recent events like All Out.

The WrestleDream PPV was headlined by an “I Quit” Match between Jon Moxley of the Death Riders and Darby Allin, with Allin emerging victorious thanks to assistance from a returning Sting.