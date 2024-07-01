AEW Wrestler Pulled From Upcoming Indy Event Due To Injury

AEW will be missing another star due to injury.

That star is Brian Keith, who has been working with Chris Jericho and Big Bill on AEW television since May, when he assisted Jericho in retaining the FTW Championship over Katsuyori Shibata at the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Keith did not work the Forbidden Door event, where Jeff Cobb teamed with the heels to lose to Samoa Joe, Hook, and Katsuyori Shibata.

DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling announced today that Lee is injured and will vacate the DPW National Championship. It is still unclear when he will return or the extent of his injury. He held the title for 323 days, defending it five times.

The announcement stated that further information about the title would be released soon. DPW’s next events take place this weekend. You can read their statement here.

“[BREAKING] Bryan Keith has suffered an injury, and with no available timetable for his return, Keith will vacate the DPW National Championship. The Bounty Hunter held the belt for 323 days, including 5 defenses, a record-breaking number in both regards. DPW’s next events are on July 6 and July 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Adam Priest is the current top contender for the belt. Further announcements on the status of the DPW National Championship will be made soon. We wish Bryan Keith the best on his road to recovery and hope to see him back in a DPW ring soon.”

Keith last appeared on the May 22 episode of AEW Dynamite.