AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) Confirms She Is Retired

There has been social media speculation in recent days that a former WWE star may be coming out of retirement to wrestle for AEW.

The former AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) has been the subject of speculation after she posted some photos on Instagram showing her in fantastic shape. She recently stated that she has “been bulking,” which sparked speculation among fans on Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere.

The former WWE Divas Champion confirmed her retirement on Instagram today. With the photo below, she added the caption “retired athlete.” Mendez has been filming scenes for season 2 of the Heels TV show, which airs on Starz.

If you’re wondering why AJ has no plans to return to the ring, CM Punk explained it in 2021. He stated, “The reason she stopped wrestling is because of her neck. She’s got a bad neck, you know. I wouldn’t want her to jeopardize [her] health and neither would she, so we’ll put an end to that rumor right now.”

You can check out Mendez’s post below: