AJ Lee Breaks Silence After WWE Return: “This Run Is For You”

Three days after her shocking return to WWE, former three-time Divas Champion AJ Lee has broken her silence with a heartfelt message to fans.

In her first social media post since stepping back into a WWE ring for the first time in a decade, Lee dedicated her comeback to the loyal supporters who have stood by her since her retirement.

“You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos,” Lee wrote on her X account.

You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos. pic.twitter.com/WgFogjo9sy — AJ Mendez (@TheAJMendez) September 8, 2025

Lee made her official return on the September 5th episode of SmackDown in Chicago, storming the ring during a confrontation between her husband, CM Punk, and Becky Lynch. To a thunderous ovation, Lee took down Lynch and stood tall with Punk to close the show.

Shortly after, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque posted a video of Lee signing her new contract with the company, confirming that her return is not a one-off appearance. Reports indicate that excitement is high backstage, especially among members of the women’s locker room who grew up idolizing Lee and are eager for the chance to share the ring with her.

Her return ties directly into Punk’s ongoing feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, which began at the Clash in Paris premium live event when Lynch interfered in Punk’s championship match. The storyline is expected to lead to a mixed tag team match at the inaugural Wrestlepalooza event on September 20, pitting Punk and Lee against Rollins and Lynch.

Lee is also set to appear on tonight’s episode of Raw, her first appearance on the red brand in over a decade, to further the feud and officially set the stage for her in-ring return.