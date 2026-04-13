AJ Lee Discusses New Mindset Ahead Of WrestleMania 42

Women’s Intercontinental Champion AJ Lee has opened up about her return to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 42, sharing how her mindset and personal growth have shaped this latest chapter of her career.

Speaking with SI.com, Lee discussed the confidence and perspective she now carries compared to her earlier run, emphasizing how experience and maturity have changed her approach.

“I know who I am. I know what I’ve done. I can walk into this place with a new kind of confidence and a calmness of just being a grown-ass woman. And there is a different level to performing that way, with that mindset of, yeah, I know what I can do. And so it makes it a little bit more fun. I get to really just enjoy and soak up the moments versus feeling like you were scrapping every day back then.”

Lee also highlighted the role her mental and physical well-being has played in her return, noting that the time away from the ring allowed her to develop into a stronger and more balanced individual.

“Thankfully, I am in the best shape of my life and part of that is because I’ve spent the past 10 years taking care of my mental health and finding that right balance of how to be a healthy, strong person just in real life. And so to be able to bring that into wrestling, I’ve come in as the best version of an athlete I can be. So, that’s been helpful.”

Lee’s comeback has been one of the standout stories heading into WrestleMania 42, where she is set to defend the Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Becky Lynch on Night Two.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued WrestleMania 42 coverage and updates on AJ Lee.