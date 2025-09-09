AJ Styles Hints At Backstage Frustrations During WWE Raw Commercial Break Promo

On the September 8, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles faced El Grande Americano in singles action. However, during the commercial break prior to the match, Styles delivered a candid promo that hinted at frustration with his current standing in WWE.

Speaking directly to the live audience, Styles acknowledged that for the first time in his career, he felt isolated without his usual allies.

“For the first time in my career, I’ve got no one watching my back. Gallows, Anderson, they’re not here. Michin, she’s on SmackDown. It’s like someone orchestrated a way for me not to win anymore, not to have help. I’ll let you make your own conclusions.”

Styles went on to claim that there are forces within the company who “don’t want [him] here anymore,” before vowing to take out his frustrations on his opponent for the evening.

“By the way, we are here right now and all over the world, but to rest everybody, is it a commercial break. I’m telling you something that you’re probably not supposed to hear, but somebody doesn’t want me here. What we’re going to do is you’re going to beat the piss out of Grande Americano tonight so that the person that doesn’t want me here anymore can feel a little bit of his pain and mine also.”

The comments come just days after reports surfaced that Styles had explored options outside WWE before re-signing earlier this year. Combined with his recent cryptic social media posts and comments from his son about his booking, speculation about his future in the company has only intensified.