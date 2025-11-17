AJ Styles Names His Top Three ‘Quintessential’ Matches Of His Career

WWE World Tag Team Champion AJ Styles appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including which wrestlers from any era he would choose to support him in a bar fight.

Styles said, “Well, I can tell you this. I’m going to pick the most intimidating man I’ve ever seen in my life. And it’s just based on his size, he’s a sweetheart of a guy, but they [the hypothetical bar opponents] don’t know it. And I’ve never seen him fight or anything like that, but I’m pretty sure he could break somebody in half. I’m gonna get Omos. ‘Omos, come and help me, bro.’ He’s a scary human being if you’ve never seen him before. He’s just unbelievably huge. He’s not skinny tall, He’s scary tall. I may have to call up on the Usos. I’ll get both of them to jump in there, because I know that they’d be there. Joe, Samoa Joe. I got Joe coming. And I guess that leads me one more. Who would be that last guy? Are we going from anytime? [Yes] Oh my god! Give me Rick Rude. Like, that guy’s coming and he’s clearing the house. Yeah, Rick Rude for sure.”

On the three ‘Quintessential’ matches of his wrestling career:

“Oh man, they got to give me the match at Unbreakable, right? With me, Joe, and Christopher Daniels. That’s a good one. The match with Cena — I don’t know which one I’d pick. Summerslam or Royal Rumble, or freaking the one we just had. And so now I got one more that I’d want in there for people to remember. And that’s a tough one. That’s a tough one. Because now I got to think back to who I wrestled and man, it’s tough. But that match with me and Dean Ambrose, that TLC match where my gear gets ripped and I’m showing my half my buttcheek. That was a really, really good one, man. It was really, really good. That 450 through the table was crazy, man. I was like, ‘Man, I can’t believe I [did that].’”

