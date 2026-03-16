AJ Styles Reveals Abyss Was Planned For WWE Royal Rumble

AJ Styles revealed that there were once internal discussions about bringing Abyss into the WWE Royal Rumble, though the idea ultimately never happened.

Speaking on the Phenomenally Retro Podcast, Styles reflected on his long history with Abyss and praised the former TNA standout as one of the best big men he has ever worked with.

“He is right up there in my top five of big men that could do it all and was willing to do it and could go and had great moves and a different character,” Styles said. “He was so good, man.”

Styles specifically highlighted their match at TNA Lockdown 2005 as one of his personal favorites. The bout took place inside a steel cage during a show where every match was contested under cage rules, forcing the two to get creative to stand out. “We started our first, I believe it was the first 10 minutes of our match and the match hadn’t even started yet,” Styles said. “It was on the outside. We’re going, fighting all around, and then once we get in the ring, ding ding ding, the match starts.”

Styles recalled the match featuring a variety of brutal spots, including thumbtacks, chains, and action on top of the cage. “But it was one of my favorite matches because, tacks, I got busted open, chains, top of the cage, outside of the cage. I don’t know who thought of all this stuff.”

Styles then revealed that at one point there was serious talk about giving Abyss a moment in WWE’s signature battle royal. “There was a moment in time where we thought we were going to have him in the Royal Rumble,” Styles said. “It didn’t go through and I hate that for him. It would have been just like a stamp on Abyss. The character finally made it to WWE.”

Despite never wrestling for WWE, Abyss — whose real name is Chris Park — has worked behind the scenes as a producer for WWE since 2019. He also made a brief on-screen appearance last month during a tribute segment held for Styles following his retirement.

Styles wrestled his final match earlier this year and is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas. He has since transitioned into a talent scouting and developmental role with WWE.