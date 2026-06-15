AJ Styles Reveals The Biggest Difference Between Vince McMahon’s WWE And Today

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles recently shared his thoughts on what it was like working under former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, offering a balanced perspective on both the positives and challenges of McMahon’s leadership style.

Speaking on his podcast, Styles said one of the things he appreciated most about McMahon was his directness and willingness to provide answers when talent needed them.

“I enjoyed the fact that if I had a question that needed to be answered and I needed it right then, I could go to Vince and he’d give me the answer. I can appreciate that. There was one time where I told him I was trying to read him, meaning how he felt about something. He said, ‘Don’t do that. You can’t read me.’ Maybe that was true.”

Styles also reflected on how different the backstage environment felt during McMahon’s time running WWE compared to the current era.

“Things were different. I felt like guys walked around a little more timid when Vince was in charge. Now, they can give their opinions more freely and ask questions without being yelled at. Guys on commentary aren’t being yelled at and having mean things said to them either. I don’t know exactly what those mean things were, but I’ve heard stories.”

Another major difference Styles highlighted was the level of micromanagement within WWE during McMahon’s tenure.

“There’s things like that, and I don’t think it’s as micromanaged as it was. I mean, you hire all these brilliant people to do their jobs. If they’re not doing the job, then you hire someone else who can. But it’s not about being on top of every little thing, and it’s quite impossible because it’s such a large company. I can’t tell you how big it is, and you can’t fathom how big it is. It’s just a different animal.”

Despite acknowledging some of the challenges associated with working under McMahon, Styles made it clear that he has no major complaints about his experience and remains grateful for the opportunities he received.

“So, it was neither good nor bad working for Vince. He gave me a chance to be AJ Styles in WWE and become a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. So, what am I going to complain about? We were not hanging out after work, I promise you that.”

Styles signed with WWE in 2016 after establishing himself as one of the most accomplished wrestlers outside the company. During his WWE run, he captured multiple world championships, headlined major premium live events, and cemented his place as one of the most successful performers of his generation.

His comments provide another interesting perspective on the differences between WWE under McMahon and the current era led by Paul “Triple H” Levesque, with Styles recognizing both the strengths and shortcomings of the previous regime while maintaining appreciation for the success he achieved under it.