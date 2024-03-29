AJ Styles To Debut New WWE Theme Music At WrestleMania 40

AJ Styles’ ring entrance is going to catch some people by surprise at WrestleMania XL.

Why?

Because it sounds like we will be hearing a new theme song for “The Phenomenal One” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” this year.

During a recent Fanatics Live appearance, the WWE Superstar teased new entrance music for his showdown against LA Knight scheduled for next week’s WrestleMania XL two-night premium live event from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

“You will be surprised come WrestleMania when it comes to music,” Styles said. ” Not to let the cat out of the bag.”

He added, “It’s big because my music is freaking awesome, but it doesn’t suit the AJ Styles people are seeing at this moment.”

Check out the complete AJ Styles appearance with Fanatics Live, which included Naomi, Tyler Breeze and Kevin Owens as well, via the YouTube player embedded below courtesy of Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.