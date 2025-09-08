AJPW Wrestler Taishin Nagao Tragically Passes Away At 21

All Japan Pro Wrestling (AJPW) has announced the tragic news of the passing of Taishin Nagao at the age of 21. He was hit by a tour bus in late May and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Authorities have received his body, and an investigation is currently underway.

In a report from June, it was revealed that Nagao suffered abdominal compression, which led to traumatic shock. He had been receiving treatment in the hospital’s emergency intensive care unit.

The announcement said, “We would also like to express our gratitude to everyone for the support and encouragement they have shown to Nagao up until now, and we would like to inform you of this.”

On behalf of PWMania.com, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Taishin Nagao.