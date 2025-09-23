AKIRA Accuses TNA Star Masha Slamovich Of Abuse: Screenshots & Photos Released Online

Masha Slamovich has emerged as one of the most talked-about names in professional wrestling thanks to her work in TNA and recent crossover appearances on WWE NXT. However, while her in-ring career continues to gain momentum, serious allegations from her former partner, independent wrestler AKIRA, have surfaced online and brought unwanted controversy into the spotlight.

The situation escalated this week when AKIRA’s manager released screenshots of alleged text conversations, along with photos showing apparent injuries such as facial bruises, split lips, and marks on AKIRA’s hands. The material quickly gained traction on social media.

In one exchange, AKIRA allegedly wrote to Slamovich: “You hit me. You’re wrong.” A reply attributed to Slamovich’s number read: “You cursed at me — that’s why you got hit. Again, cool to see you claim intelligence and can’t see metaphor.”

The accusations come during a high-profile stretch in Slamovich’s TNA run. After capturing the Knockouts World Championship from Jordynne Grace at Bound for Glory 2024, she later dropped the belt to Jacy Jayne at Slammiversary 2025. Slamovich is now scheduled to challenge Ash by Elegance for the championship this Friday, September 26, at Victory Road.

The alleged text logs paint the picture of a volatile relationship. One message attributed to Slamovich reads:

“I’ve been worked up, overwhelmed, overstimulated all day, upset about a bad match, and feeling inconsiderate, but whatever. You still managed to make it worse and make me lose it when I was trying to keep it together until I went to sleep. You’re supposed to be the one helping me, and all you do lately is make things worse, Alex.”

In response, AKIRA expressed frustration and concern:

“I just didn’t want you to break the glasses you paid a lot of money for and need every day, Ann. I’m tired of this. This isn’t what I signed up for. This isn’t what we used to be, and it’s not going to go back to how it was. It’s not going to get better — only worse.”

Another message allegedly from Slamovich followed:

“I clearly tried not to take it out on you, but you kept pushing… If you had broken those glasses, you’d be more upset later and have to spend more money. And guess what — I already threw them away. I’m tired of this. I’m done arguing in circles.”

Alongside the screenshots, AKIRA’s manager wrote: “Explain why is it okay to celebrate a woman who done this to her ex and have her in the top 25.”

As of this writing, Slamovich has not publicly commented on the allegations.