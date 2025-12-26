TNA Announces 2025 Year-End Award Winners On iMPACT Christmas Special

Thursday night’s TNA Wrestling iMPACT Christmas special featured the announcement of the winners of the 2025 Year-End Awards, which included categories such as Male Wrestler of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and others.

Mike Santana was honored as the 2025 TNA Male Wrestler of the Year, while Ash By Elegance received the title of Knockout of the Year. The Hardys, who are currently the TNA World Tag Team Champions, were awarded Tag Team of the Year.

You can check out the complete list of winners below:

Male Wrestler of the Year: Mike Santana

Knockout of the Year: Ash By Elegance

Match of the Year: Mustafa Ali vs. Mike Santana (TNA Rebellion)

Moment of the Year: AJ Styles Appears At TNA Slammiversary

X-Division Star of the Year: Leon Slater

Tag Team of the Year: The Hardys

Knockouts Tag Team of the Year: The Elegance Brand

Crossover Moment of the Year: Joe Hendry vs. Randy Orton (WrestleMania 41)

Finishing Move of the Year: Swanton 450 (Leon Slater)

Inspirational Wrestler of the Year: Chris Bey

Faction of the Year: The System