Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance Added To 6/24 WWE Raw

The WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions will be in action on Monday night.

In addition to Bron Breakker vs. Ludwig Kaiser being announced on Sunday, the company resurfaced on social media later in the evening to confirm the addition of a women’s tag-team match for next week’s WWE Raw.

Now confirmed for the June 24 episode of WWE Raw in Indianapolis, IN. is Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance.

Additionally, these matches and segments are scheduled:

* Karrion Kross vs. Kofi Kingston

* Drew McIntyre to appear

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifier: Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Kairi Sane

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.