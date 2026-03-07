Jordynne Grace Shares Video Of Ankle Injury

Jordynne Grace has revealed the exact moment her recent ankle injury occurred, sharing footage from the match that shows how quickly the situation unfolded.

Grace was competing against Alba Fyre in a bout taped for WWE Main Event on Friday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. While Fyre ultimately picked up the victory, fans in attendance reported that the match appeared to be cut short after Grace suffered an injury during the contest.

Following the taping, Grace confirmed something had gone wrong during the match and revealed that she required a wheelchair to get backstage.

On Saturday morning, Grace posted a clip from the match that captured the exact moment of the injury. In the video, she can be seen leaping off the ropes before landing awkwardly on the mat, with her right ankle bending sharply on impact.

Grace summed up the frightening moment with a blunt caption: “My ankle glitched irl.”

Despite the painful landing, early reports indicated that Grace initially attempted to continue the match before ringside medical staff stepped in to assist.

Shortly after the taping, Grace also shared photos showing her right foot secured in a medical walking boot while standing backstage with another WWE talent who was dealing with a leg injury. She kept the tone lighthearted, joking that the other wrestler followed her around backstage so they could document themselves as “ankle sisters.”

However, fans at the arena noted that Grace was unable to leave the ring under her own power and required assistance from officials to reach the backstage area.

Since being called up to the main roster, Grace has been involved in a storyline feud with Jade Cargill, the reigning WWE Women’s Champion.

As of now, WWE has not provided an official timetable for Grace’s return, though the situation will likely be monitored closely in the coming days.

We wish Jordynne Grace a speedy recovery.