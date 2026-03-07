Alicia Taylor Calls Out Creepy Fan Behavior

Alicia Taylor recently took to Instagram to address what she described as increasingly inappropriate behavior from some fans contacting her online.

Taylor posted a message on her Instagram story explaining that while she appreciates support from fans, responding to a message does not mean she wants an ongoing personal relationship.

“I guess this needs to be said, because it’s happening more frequently… and I find it to be INSANE and CREEPY AF,” Taylor wrote.

She clarified that a simple reply to a fan should not be interpreted as an invitation for continued personal contact.

“I appreciate fans and messages of support. If you are a fan and I respond to you, this does not mean that we are now BFFs.”

Taylor also addressed the types of messages she has been receiving, saying some fans have crossed boundaries by repeatedly contacting her and attempting to make personal plans.

“I DO NOT want daily voice messages from you. We are NOT hanging out. NO you cannot take me to dinner when I am in town. NO we are not going to concerts together. NO I will not respond to every single message that you send.”

She concluded by calling the behavior “weird,” making it clear that while she values the fanbase, there must be boundaries between performers and supporters online.

Taylor currently works as one of WWE’s primary ring announcers, regularly appearing on programming such as SmackDown and premium live events.