Kevin Owens Could Return To WWE In Late 2026

Kevin Owens is approaching a major milestone in his recovery as he nears the one-year anniversary of the neck fusion surgery that sidelined him in 2025.

During the Road to WrestleMania last year, it was revealed that Owens had suffered a serious neck injury that forced him to miss the 2025 event. The former champion ultimately underwent neck fusion surgery in July 2025. While he has made a few brief WWE-related appearances since the operation, Owens has largely stayed out of the spotlight to focus on his rehabilitation.

According to sources cited by Bodyslam, Owens is scheduled to undergo a formal medical re-evaluation this summer to determine the progress of his recovery. That assessment will be a key moment for his future, as WWE officials are reportedly hopeful that he could return to in-ring competition sometime in late 2026.

Neck fusion surgery typically carries a recovery window of six months to a year. However, the intense physical demands of professional wrestling often extend the timeline for athletes attempting to return safely to the ring.

Owens’ absence has been felt throughout WWE programming, particularly on SmackDown, where he was a prominent figure prior to the injury. Before being sidelined, he was regularly involved in major storylines, including rivalries with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline faction.

His last televised match took place in early 2025, only weeks before his neck condition became too severe for him to continue competing.

During his recovery period, Owens has occasionally updated fans, expressing appreciation for their support while acknowledging the difficulty of the rehabilitation process.

“The recovery has been slow, but I’m doing everything I can to get back to what I love,” Owens said during a brief WWE digital appearance.

Internal reports suggest that WWE creative has already discussed several potential ideas for Owens’ return. However, any plans remain dependent on the results of his Summer 2026 medical evaluation.

For now, the focus remains on his continued recovery as fans await the potential return of “The Prizefighter.”