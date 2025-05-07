Alberto Del Rio’s Potential WWE Return Sparks Backlash, Lucha Libre Online Issues Statement

Following reports that AAA Mega Champion Alberto Del Rio had signed a new contract with WWE as part of the company’s acquisition of Lucha Libre AAA, fan backlash erupted across social media due to Del Rio’s past legal controversies.

In response, Lucha Libre Online—a platform operated by longtime Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich—issued a strong public defense of Del Rio on their official Facebook page.

“Alberto Del Rio has no convictions against him. Alberto Del Rio committed no crime. The U.S. judicial system, one of the strongest in the world, found no crimes against him.”

The statement continued by affirming Del Rio’s current lifestyle, professional reputation, and dedication to family:

“Alberto Del Rio is drug free. Alberto Del Rio only lives to take care of his children after the mother of his children left this earthly universe.

There are no convictions. He came away free from everything. He matured. He reinvented himself. He’s in respectable physical shape. He has a solid resume.”

Savinovich and Lucha Libre Online emphasized Del Rio’s role in the Mexican wrestling scene, specifically as a top star in AAA:

“He really wants to contribute to the growth of Mexican wrestling. He has filled arena after arena as the face of AAA. All the talents who have worked with him feel safe, and so does the production team.”

The statement closed with a firm plea for critics to reconsider their stance:

“At the end of the day, he’s an innocent man. We’re not saying it. The U.S. judicial system says it. Stop the media war against him once and for all.

This is the only individual who did a media tour with all the press and answered each and every question asked, no matter how uncomfortable they were.

Everyone deserves a second chance. Let him bring bread to the table for his children, who only have him in their lives.”

While WWE has not officially confirmed Del Rio’s return to television or any creative plans involving him, his inclusion in the AAA acquisition report has reignited long-standing debate among fans and critics.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on WWE’s AAA acquisition, the status of Alberto Del Rio, and reactions from the wrestling world.