Aleister Black Speaks Out About Returning To WWE, Says Everything “Just Felt Right”

Aleister Black has opened up about his emotional return to WWE after a four-year absence, describing the experience as both nostalgic and transformative. Speaking with The Atomic Drop newsletter, Black detailed the mix of familiarity and change that defined his comeback to the company earlier this year.

“I feel like it happened very organically,” Black said, recalling his first day backstage. “It’s strange, right? Because it’s like a mixed feeling of nostalgia and familiarity whilst there is something unknown… it’s no longer the same people in charge, but at the same time, it’s the same people that I connected with the first time around.”

He admitted to initially feeling anxious but found that tension quickly dissolved. “I remember being very nervous, but then realizing that everything felt the same in the most positive sense. And then I was like, why are you so nervous? You know all these people.”

Black emphasized his strong relationships with Triple H and WWE President Nick Khan and praised the WWE locker room as a standout part of the company culture. “I’ve always had a good relationship with Triple H, and I get along great with Nick Khan… the boys are fantastic in WWE,” he said. “It just really felt good, it felt like coming home.”

After spending eight years in WWE before his departure in 2021, Black acknowledged that no other company compares to the structure and energy of WWE. “Nothing is like WWE, no locker room I’ve ever been in… it just felt like this is what it’s supposed to be for me.”

He concluded by affirming how naturally he fell back into rhythm: “We get ready for the show, and here we go, rock and roll, everybody’s heading in the same direction and that’s just a really good feeling.”