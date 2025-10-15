Alexa Bliss Reveals She Pitched Her Tag Team With Charlotte Flair To WWE Creative

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Alexa Bliss has revealed that her successful partnership with Charlotte Flair was her own idea.

In a recent interview with In The Kliq, Bliss discussed the surprising origin of the pairing and how it turned into one of WWE’s most entertaining storylines of the year.

“It’s been so fun working with Charlotte. This was something that came about very randomly,” Bliss said. “We were talking to creative, and I kinda like threw it out there.”

Bliss explained that the idea came to her after she saw both her and Flair’s names on a list of talent in need of a new storyline. Recognizing their contrasting personalities and shared history, she saw an opportunity to create something special.

“They gave me a list of names of people who were in this little bubble of needing storylines, and I was like, ‘What about Charlotte?’” Bliss recalled. “We have this long past — that could be a fun dynamic, these two people who don’t normally get along with other people or have success with other people, getting stuck together.”

The pitch paid off. Bliss and Flair have not only captured championship gold but have also developed strong on-screen chemistry that fans have embraced. “It’s been super fun, and we’ve been having fun with it,” Bliss continued. “Our entrances, our little pushing and shoving, that’s just us improv-ing and just having fun with it. I was right — we would be successful, because now we’re Tag Team Champions.”

Bliss credited the team’s popularity to the natural “odd couple” energy between her and Flair. “It’s fun to see the mesh of the two come together as this kind of odd couple, and allies of convenience,” she said. “I think that’s why it naturally resonates with audiences — that we’re having fun, and it allows the audience to have fun with us.”

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at SummerSlam and have since defended the titles across both NXT and SmackDown, solidifying themselves as one of WWE’s most compelling duos.