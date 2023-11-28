All Elite Wrestling Files Trademark For Tag Team

All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark the term “East West Express” with the USPTO (the United States Patent and Trademark Office) last November 27th for merchandising and entertainment services.

East West Express is the name of a tag team in GCW that belongs to AEW star Nick Wayne and indie star Jordan Oliver. Oliver has not only competed in GCW, but in MLW and DEFY Wrestling as well. There is no word yet on if this is a hint that Oliver will be joining AEW or if this is just a name the company will use.

You can check out the full description below:

“Bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Tank tops; T-shirts”

“Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a group or individual professional wrestlers; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer”