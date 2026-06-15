Amazing Red Officially Returning To TNA At Slammiversary 2026

TNA Wrestling has officially confirmed that Amazing Red will return to the company at Slammiversary 2026.

The announcement follows days of speculation after TNA teased the appearance of the legendary X-Division star on social media. Red is now set to appear at the promotion’s biggest event of the year on June 28 at Agganis Arena in Boston.

The appearance will mark Red’s first involvement with TNA since 2011.

While TNA has not yet revealed exactly what role Red will play at the pay-per-view, there is an obvious possibility given the current card.

Slammiversary will feature the return of the iconic Ultimate X match, with X-Division Champion Cedric Alexander defending his title against Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian, and three additional competitors who have yet to be announced.

The match would be a fitting stage for Red’s return. Not only is he one of the most influential figures in X-Division history, but his final TNA match in 2011 also came in an Ultimate X contest.

Few performers are as closely associated with the X-Division as Red. A three-time X-Division Champion, he was one of the innovators who helped define the division during TNA’s formative years and played a major role in shaping the high-flying style that became synonymous with the brand.

Following his time in TNA, Red continued to build his reputation on the independent wrestling scene while also launching House of Glory in New York. The promotion has grown into one of the most respected independent organizations in North America, with Red continuing to serve as both a competitor and head trainer at the HOG wrestling school.

Slammiversary is shaping up to be one of the busiest days on the wrestling calendar, sharing June 28 with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door later that evening. TNA’s event will air in the afternoon, with the pre-show beginning at 3 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 4 p.m. ET.

The currently announced card for Slammiversary includes:

TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

Ultimate X Match For The X-Division Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. three competitors to be announced

TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (c) vs. Allie & Rosemary

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

With Ultimate X returning and Amazing Red officially back in the fold, Slammiversary now has one more major attraction for longtime TNA fans to look forward to.