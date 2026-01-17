AMC Executives Reportedly Pleased With TNA Impact Premiere Despite Fan Backlash

Executives from AMC Networks were reportedly in attendance for TNA Impact’s debut episode on the network Thursday night, and early internal reactions appear to be positive.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, word backstage was that AMC representatives left the building satisfied with the broadcast. “The word making its way around AMC yesterday was that execs on site at the Thursday Night Impact premiere were very happy with the show.”

While network officials may have been encouraged, the response from hardcore fans was far less enthusiastic. As of Saturday morning, the premiere episode holds a 1.52 out of 10 rating on the Cagematch website, reflecting widespread criticism of the show’s production and presentation.

Much of the backlash centered on audio issues, camera work, and overall production value—concerns that were echoed publicly by former WCW President Eric Bischoff, who was openly critical of the broadcast in post-show commentary.

Compounding matters were work visa processing issues that reportedly prevented several key names from traveling into the United States in time for the show. Among those affected were Leon Slater, Harley Hudson, producer Lance Storm, Dani Luna, and potentially others.

Those complications forced last-minute adjustments to the lineup, contributing to the uneven feel of the broadcast and fueling online criticism.

Despite the rocky reception among viewers, AMC’s reported satisfaction suggests the network may be evaluating success through a broader lens—such as branding, reach, or long-term potential—rather than immediate fan ratings.

With TNA Wrestling now firmly established on a major cable platform, the real test will come in the coming weeks as production tweaks are made and international talent issues are resolved. Whether AMC’s optimism proves justified remains to be seen, but the premiere has undeniably sparked conversation—for better or worse.