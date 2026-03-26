Andrade Addresses Backlash Over Kendal Grey Reaction

Andrade has clarified his initial reaction to a viral clip involving Kendal Grey, explaining that his one-word response was due to genuine unfamiliarity rather than disrespect.

The situation began during the March 24 episode of WWE NXT, when Grey executed a blocked kick-spinning elbow in a tag team match alongside Wren Sinclair against Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. The clip quickly gained traction online, with fans noting similarities to Andrade’s signature offense and labeling it a tribute.

When Andrade was tagged in posts about the clip, he replied simply, “Who?”, which led to backlash from fans who pointed to Grey’s growing presence across NXT and Evolve.

Andrade later addressed the situation on social media, offering clarification and support for Grey.

“Hahaha! I asked who she was because, honestly, I didn’t know, but now I do, and it’s thanks to you guys,” Andrade wrote. “She definitely has a future in this business. Good luck.”

Grey, who signed with WWE in 2023 through the NIL Next in Line program, has been building momentum across multiple platforms. She captured the Evolve Women’s Championship in September 2025 before relinquishing it earlier this month to focus fully on her NXT run.

Meanwhile, Andrade—now back in All Elite Wrestling as of January 2026—has been working his way into title contention. His most recent pay-per-view appearance came at Revolution, where he picked up a victory over Bandido.