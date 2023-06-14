Andrade El Idolo Hopes AEW Introduces New Championship Titles For Collision

Andrade El Idolo is ready to be one of the featured players for the new weekly AEW Collision series, which kicks off this Saturday night on TNT at 8/7c from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

During a recent appearance on the “Please Steal Our Ideas” podcast, the AEW star spoke about how he hopes AEW introduces new championships to go along with the introduction of the new weekly show.

“I don’t know yet, but I hope [the shows will be] separate,” he said. “I hope [they] make a new title. Maybe separate the brands like it’s another company. I hope that Dynamite, the roster, and the talent — Collision, this new brand for AEW, I wish [for the shows to be] separate. I don’t know yet.”

He continued, “I wish. I hope so, too because this is a new brand. We need new goals. If we have different titles, it’s good because you can compete for the title.”

