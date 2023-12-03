Andrade El Idolo To Miro: “Do You Want CJ Perry To Be At Home Washing Your Clothes?”

Andrade El Idolo never got the knock on the door that was coming for him on Saturday night.

As seen during this week’s AEW Collision, CJ Perry stopped Miro from getting his hands on Andrade El Idolo backstage after his victory over Daniel Garcia in their AEW Continental Classic Tournament bout.

After the show, El Idolo took to social media and responded to a tweet by AEW of the clip of the segment.

El Idolo joked, “I thought it was room service!!!”

From there he continued, taking another dig at Miro for how he treats Perry.

“I understand you,” he added. “Do you want her to be at home washing your clothes? Es una mujer exitosa, CJ Perry.”

Also commenting about Andrade El Idolo after this week’s Collision was his father-in-law, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, who snuck in a plug for his WOOOO Energy drink, which sponsored this week’s AEW Collision show once again.

“Andrade El Idolo knows what pumps him up,” Flair wrote. “It’s WOOOOO Energy!”

Flair continued, “Much Respect! WOOOOO!”