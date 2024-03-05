Andrade Reacts To His Raw Debut Victory, Talks WrestleMania Season

Could Andrade be back in WWE in time for a spot at WrestleMania XL?

It sounds like it.

The former AEW star won in his Monday Night Raw debut this week, and spoke with Cathy Kelley after the show about possibly being involved in the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

“I told you, I told you everyone,” he began. “Nobody can stop me. This is my destiny, I am here. I am back.”

He continued, noting how it’s almost WrestleMania XL Season, but mentioning how there is still time, insinuating he can still be involved.

“It’s almost WrestleMania, but not yet,” he concluded.

Check out the complete post-Raw interview with Andrade via the YouTube player embedded below.