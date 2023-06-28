Andre Chase Returns At WWE NXT Gold Rush: Week 2 (Video)

Chase University is whole once again!

Andre Chase made his surprise return during week two of WWE NXT Gold Rush on Tuesday night.

The Chase U leader hit the ring to help Duke Hudson deal with a post-match attack from Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, who essentially cost Thea Hail the NXT Women’s Championship in her match with Tiffany Stratton.

Chase and Hudson beat down Gulak and Dempsey and ran them off as the crowd went wild inside the Capitol Wrestling Center in the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Check out video footage of Andre Chase’s return below.