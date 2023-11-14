Andre Chase Talks About HBK Meeting, Pre-RAW Note, Undertaker Shares Clip With Fan

Matt Boone
– Chelsea Green surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw to show support to her fellow Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Piper Niven, who goes one-on-one against Tegan Nox on the show. Green tweeted a photo of the official match graphic for tonight’s Niven-Nox showdown along with a caption that reads, “Go get ’em P!” Check it out below.

– As noted, The Undertaker took part in one of his “Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show” stage performances this past weekend. After the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend shared a video of himself and a fan named Axl. “Meet my man Axl,” Undertaker wrote via Twitter (X). “He’s one cool little kid!” Check it out below.

– Andre Chase commented on his closed-door meeting with Shawn Michaels ahead of this week’s WWE NXT show. One-half of the NXT World Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter (X) on Monday and wrote, “To the press, peers, and friends that have reached out for comments about this closed door meeting: All I can say at this moment is.. He had a lot more than two words for me.” Check out the post below.

