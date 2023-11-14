Andre Chase Talks About HBK Meeting, Pre-RAW Note, Undertaker Shares Clip With Fan

– Chelsea Green surfaced on social media ahead of tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw to show support to her fellow Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Piper Niven, who goes one-on-one against Tegan Nox on the show. Green tweeted a photo of the official match graphic for tonight’s Niven-Nox showdown along with a caption that reads, “Go get ’em P!” Check it out below.

– As noted, The Undertaker took part in one of his “Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show” stage performances this past weekend. After the show, the WWE Hall of Fame legend shared a video of himself and a fan named Axl. “Meet my man Axl,” Undertaker wrote via Twitter (X). “He’s one cool little kid!” Check it out below.

Meet my man Axl! He’s one cool little kid! pic.twitter.com/hAeqwD6roW — Undertaker (@undertaker) November 12, 2023

– Andre Chase commented on his closed-door meeting with Shawn Michaels ahead of this week’s WWE NXT show. One-half of the NXT World Tag-Team Champions took to Twitter (X) on Monday and wrote, “To the press, peers, and friends that have reached out for comments about this closed door meeting: All I can say at this moment is.. He had a lot more than two words for me.” Check out the post below.