Anniversary Of Kevin Owens Powerbombing MGK, Top MITB Moments, LA Knight

– On this day in 2015, hip-hop and rock star MGK took a power bomb from “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens. WWE re-released the footage to tip the cap to the anniversary of the mainstream moment via the following video on their official YouTube channel.

– Also new on WWE’s YouTube channel is a special edition of WWE Top 10, which looks at the top 25 jaw-dropping moments in WWE Money In The Bank history. WWE Money In The Bank 2023 goes down on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

– Finally, WWE’s YouTube channel also churned out the latest edition of “Canvas 2 Canvas,” which features new art work from Rob Schamberger on emerging top WWE Superstar LA Knight. Check it out below.