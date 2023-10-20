Another AEW Star Appears To Be Finished With The Company

Unlike WWE, AEW usually does not release talent; instead, Tony Khan does not renew talent contracts and lets the deal expire with both parties going their separate ways.

Brock Anderson, Arn Anderson’s son, appears to have finished his time with All Elite Wrestling.

Before entering the wrestling business, Brock graduated from Providence High School in Charlotte and was ranked as the state’s 24th best graduating linebacker.

Brock joined AEW in March 2021 after being trained at the Nightmare Factory by QT Marshall and Glacier. He was most recently seen on Collision earlier this summer, when he saved Darby Allin, who stood up for the fan-favorite star and cut a promo on Luchasaurus and Christian Cage. As a result, Brock lost the match quickly.

Brock is no longer listed on AEW’s talent roster, as seen below, indicating he is no longer with the promotion.