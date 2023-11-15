Another New AEW Dynamite Bout Announced, Change Made To Full Gear

AEW has made a couple of announcements ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite.
As noted, Tony Khan has announced The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander for this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program.
Additionally, the company has announced a title eliminator bout pitting Red Velvet against Skye Blue, with the winner joining Julia Hart and Kris Statlander in a triple-threat for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW Full Gear 2023.
Check out the announcements below.
TOMORROW 11/15
Ontario CA https://t.co/x38hI6LVlE
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT
TBS Title Eliminator@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @SkyeByee
After Red's win this past Friday + Blue's win the prior Friday, they'll fight 1-on-1 TOMORROW for a TBS Title Shot at Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1yMHHqpbgQ
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2023
THIS SATURDAY#AEWFullGear LIVE on PPV@thekiaforum | 🎟 https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY
TBS Championship!
TBS Champ @callmekrisstat will defend the Title at #AEWFullGear in a Trios Match against @TheJuliaHart & the winner of the Eliminator Match between @Thee_Red_Velvet & @Skyebyee! pic.twitter.com/8UxYPJjM7j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2023