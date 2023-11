Another New AEW Dynamite Bout Announced, Change Made To Full Gear

AEW has made a couple of announcements ahead of this week’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Tony Khan has announced The Young Bucks vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander for this week’s installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour prime time program.

Additionally, the company has announced a title eliminator bout pitting Red Velvet against Skye Blue, with the winner joining Julia Hart and Kris Statlander in a triple-threat for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW Full Gear 2023.

Check out the announcements below.

TOMORROW 11/15

Ontario CA https://t.co/x38hI6LVlE

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT TBS Title Eliminator@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @SkyeByee After Red's win this past Friday + Blue's win the prior Friday, they'll fight 1-on-1 TOMORROW for a TBS Title Shot at Full Gear! pic.twitter.com/1yMHHqpbgQ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2023