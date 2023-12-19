Another Title Match & Title Eliminator Bout Added To WWE Day 1, Updated Lineup

New matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 special episode of Monday Night RAW in two weeks.

As noted, Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a women’s grudge match has been announced for the show scheduled for San Diego, CA. on January 1, 2024.

Additionally, this week’s RAW saw the announcement of Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox in a title eliminator to determine the next challengers for new Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

Featured below is the updated lineup for WWE Day 1 on 1/1 in San Diego, CA.

WWE DAY 1 (1/1/2024)

* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax* Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Ivy Nile (WWE Women’s World Title)* Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark vs. Natalya & Tegan Nox (Women’s Tag Title Eliminator)* Seth Rollins (C) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

Make sure to join us here every Monday night for live WWE Monday Night RAW results coverage and on 1/1 for live WWE Day 1 results coverage from San Diego, CA.