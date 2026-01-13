Another TNA Veteran Re-Signs With The Company

The Home Town Man will be sticking around TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

TNAWrestling.com released the following announcement regarding Home Town Man re-signing with the company:

TNA Wrestling Re-Signs Home Town Man

Home Town Man has re-signed with TNA Wrestling, it was announced today.

One of TNA’s most popular wrestlers, the star will continue to bring smiles to his hometown fans everywhere he wrestles – including this week in Dallas, Texas.

The news was broken this morning on the I Love Wrestling Podcast (ILWPOD), hosted by Justin Woolwine.

Announcing his re-signing, Home Town Man said: “My personal goal in this new era of TNA Wrestling is to win gold. I want it in the history books that the Home Town Man has won a championship in TNA. That is why I have officially put pen to paper and re-signed with TNA Wrestling.”

Speaking about his love for TNA and for wrestling, the Home Town Man added: “Home is where the heart is and my home is in TNA. You truly feel like you are a member of a family here. I think professional wrestling is the coolest job in the world. To be able to officially say, ‘Hey, I am making a living in professional wrestling’ is literally my childhood dream.”

The Home Town Man will be a key part of the new era of Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC which begins Thursday, January 15 at 9/8c LIVE from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas, as well as TNA Genesis in the same arena on Saturday, January 17. Limited tickets for both are on-sale now.