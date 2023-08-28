Arn Anderson Addresses If There Was Talk Of Cody Becoming A Heel In AEW

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including if there was any talk of turning “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes heel in AEW due to the crowd turning on him at the end of his tenure.

Anderson said, “Yeah, there was plenty of it for me. I just felt. And you say turning heel. I just saw Cody, because he didn’t want to do it, and this is just this is no cat out of the bag thing. He is just so strong. Need or want to do the right thing to be a role model. He wants to be something that kids can look up to, and he wants to be, always to do the right thing. And I tried to explain to him, Cody. I get that you want to do the right thing and you want to be a babyface and you want to wear a white hat and you want to. I mean, that’s the kind of person he is. You want to be that positive force for kids and a role model. Yeah, yeah, a role model. I don’t give two shits about being a role model, And if a guy thumps me in the nose, I’m going to headbutt him right between the eyes. I believe in one-upmanship. If a guy slaps me, I’m going to take his head off or something. It’s just the way that I feel that you stay competitive sometimes in matches that are not necessarily more physical or a better wrestler or have more skills or whatever. But if whatever you do to me, brother, you got one or at least coming back, that will be a little bit more mustard on it. And I used to say beat, wrestle rough. Cody, If a guy kicks you in the head, kick him in the head twice. And he just had this look on his face that he knew he had enough talent and he was a smart enough student of the game to accomplish all the goals he needed to without having to do that. My philosophy is why wait till you get behind the eight ball, bring the aggressiveness right out of the get-go and make a guy have to fight for his life to get back even. There are different philosophies. And if I’m sitting on my ass in the corner and there stands a guy I’ve now pissed him off. Now he’s looking to kick my ass, and I’m sitting on my ass in the corner, and his knee is right in front of me. What stops me from reaching out and kicking his knee out from under him? It’s not rocket science. I don’t feel guilty about it. I feel okay from a very compromising position of sitting on my ass, trapped in this corner with a referee in the way. Number one, another guy trying to hurt me. Am I beyond kicking a guy’s knee out? Not.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.