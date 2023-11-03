Arn Anderson Praises Terry Taylor, Calls Him A Tremendous Talent And Excellent Worker

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Terry Taylor.

Anderson said, “Well, Terry was a tremendous talent, excellent worker, you know, good psychology and all that. I don’t know where he fits in the storyline. How did he get there? Just to plug him in there, I don’t think it’s like you would have, let’s just say, if you had Harley Race for a special referee, you know, Harley was going to do something impactful because he’s Harley Race. I don’t know why Terry got chosen and put in that spot. It seems random.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.