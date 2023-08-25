Arn Anderson Reveals Why He Preferred Being A Heel During His Career

Arn Anderson has done it all throughout his legendary pro wrestling career.

But which side of the good guy / bad guy fence did he prefer to be on? The baby face side or the heel side?

“Double A” spoke about this on the latest installment of his “ARN” podcast.

“You know, even today, like at these cons and stuff we go to, the best compliment I can get is somebody will come up to me, and they’ll go, I hope you don’t get mad about this, but my grandmother hated your guts,” he said. “Mission accomplished. I like being the bad guy.”

Anderson continued, “I like getting my ass kicked when it’s time. I like doing nasty things to people and eliciting the reaction that makes them want to love that baby face and makes his job easy. And my job is easy. I hope you don’t get mad at randoms in WCW.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.