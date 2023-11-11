Arn Anderson Talks About The Importance Of A Title Reign

WWE Hall of Famer “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson recently took to an episode of his ARN podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Titus O’Neil’s Greatest Royal Rumble botch when he slipped and dove all the way under the ring.

Anderson said, “I mean, he’s lucky that he didn’t hit the crossbar. Even a big strong. And he was one of those guys that would walk in your house and walk out with your refrigerator on his back. That’s kind of strong. We call them c**k strong where I come from, and I mean not weightlifting strong, which you probably were too. But man, he just looked out. The configuration of the ring has a big crossbar right underneath the apron, and he slid underneath it. You couldn’t have a Hollywood stunt. You couldn’t have pulled off any better than that. It was smooth as silk, and we laughed our a** off. He could have got it. Well, he could have killed a normal person if you’d hit him to hit that on the dead fly. Thank God it turned out nobody got hurt. But it was hilarious. Once you found out, everybody was okay. Oh, my God. Well, you didn’t expect that in a thousand days. You never expected that. And if he tried to do it again, there’s no way he could have pulled that off a second time.”

Anderson also talked about what is more important when it comes to a title reign (title defenses and length or the booking).

Anderson said, “I think they’re both important, but only if the amount of time that you have it, you defend it. You can have it for six months and do two title defenses. It’s not much of a title reign. That’s why I love the TV Title because every single week on television, you were going ten, 15, sometimes 20 minutes every single week defending that title. And that’s, that’s difficult. The world title shouldn’t be defended every week or even every two weeks. And make it special. Someone should have to get on a mighty big roll and have a lot of momentum to qualify to get a title shot. So you know the tag titles, same thing. You can go out every single week and defend those. I would say it’s a body of work over a period of time and combine that with the quality of opponents.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.