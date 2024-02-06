Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 12,871 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida = 12,871 tickets sold

– WWE SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama = 10,819 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas = 3,177 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana = 2,236 tickets sold