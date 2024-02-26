Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 12,293 tickets, meanwhile Friday Night SmackDown was a taped show due to the wrestlers traveling to Perth, Western Australia for Elimination Chamber.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California = 12,293 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma = 3,274 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri = 2,241 tickets sold as of Saturday morning