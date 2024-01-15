Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held this week. WWE RAW topped the attendance list with 10,294 tickets.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE RAW from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon = 10,294 tickets sold

– WWE SmackDown from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska = 7,046 tickets sold as of Friday morning

– AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida = 3,183 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia = 2,929 tickets sold as of Saturday night