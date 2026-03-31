Aubrey Edwards’ AEW Future Revealed Following Contract Update

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW has ended its AEW Unrestricted podcast, which was co-hosted by referee Aubrey Edwards and Will Washington. According to a recent report, Edwards is still “firmly” under contract with the company.

Fightful Select has further confirmed, via an AEW source, that the company had plans to sign Edwards to a new deal a while ago. The report states that while Edwards remains under her current contract, AEW aims to keep her long-term. There is no information yet regarding the expiration date of Edwards’ current contract, but updates will be provided as they become available.

Edwards has been with AEW since September 2019. Along with her role as a referee and podcast host, she has also worked behind the scenes in AEW’s video game department, drawing on her experience as a producer in the video game industry.