Austin Theory Blasts Pat McAfee In Strong Comments

WWE World Tag Team Champion and The Vision member Austin Theory appeared on ESPN’s Unsportsmanlike to discuss various topics, including Pat McAfee.

Theory said, “Pat McAfee, he’s disgusting. When I think back to that WrestleMania, unfortunately, I lost at that WrestleMania when I faced Pat McAfee. The fact that he’s still around and is going to be walking into WrestleMania with Randy Orton, I don’t really see the levels there. Randy Orton is a legend, Pat McAfee is a scumbag.”

On his disappointment with WWE using McAfee:

“I’m disappointed, very disappointed. I’m disappointed in Las Vegas, ESPN, and WWE. What are we doing? Why do we have this guy? He just runs his mouth, talks a bunch of trash, but he can’t back it up.”

On why he dislikes McAfee:

“When somebody is sitting behind the commentary table, and they get to make their schedule and get in the WWE ring and hold the most prestigious prize and run their mouth for as long as they want, knowing other WWE superstars don’t get that leeway, it’s disgusting.”

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(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)