Ava Seeks Fan Ideas To Crown New NXT Champion

As previously reported, NXT General Manager Ava is scheduled to address the future of the NXT Championship on tomorrow night’s episode.

The championship was vacated by Oba Femi at the conclusion of last week’s NXT New Year’s Evil special.

In a bold move, Ava is reaching out to fans and other WWE stars via her Twitter (X) account to gather “unconventional” ideas on how to determine the next NXT Champion. This unique approach aims to create an extraordinary solution for the title situation.

Ava wrote, “reply to this with your most unconventional, non traditional wrestling ideas of how to crown the next champion.”

Several current and former WWE stars have responded to the NXT General Manager, including Wendy Choo, Lexis King, and Jordynne Grace. A fan also offered a response to Ava, to which she replied, “you’re onto something.”