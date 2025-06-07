Backsatge News On The IInspiration’s TNA Return And Status

During Friday night’s TNA Against All Odds Countdown show, former Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) made a surprise return to the company, drawing a major reaction from the live crowd.

According to Fightful Select, the duo has officially signed with TNA Wrestling, confirming earlier reports of their expected return. The new deals are said to be one-year contracts, with mutual extension options if both parties agree to continue the partnership.

Sources close to the situation indicated that the contracts were finalized in recent weeks, and that internal changes within TNA’s leadership played a significant role in bringing the popular team back. TNA has reportedly made it a priority to bolster the Knockouts tag team division, and the return of The IInspiration is seen as a major step toward that goal.

This marks the first TNA appearance for Lee and McKay since their initial run ended in 2022, during which they became Knockouts Tag Team Champions shortly after debuting.