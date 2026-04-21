Backstage Belief On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future

Brock Lesnar’s apparent retirement at WrestleMania 42 may not be as definitive as it first appeared.

Following his loss to Oba Femi, Lesnar left his gloves and boots in the ring — a symbolic gesture long associated with retirement — before embracing Paul Heyman and acknowledging the crowd as they chanted “Thank you, Brock.”

The following night on Raw, WWE further fuelled retirement speculation by airing a tribute video package celebrating Lesnar’s career. Heyman also delivered an emotional message, suggesting Lesnar belonged in the “Forever” portion of WWE’s iconic “Then. Now. Forever” intro.

Despite the presentation, reports indicate that within WWE, there is a belief that Lesnar has not officially retired.

According to industry sources, the expectation is that Lesnar will step away at some point — potentially later this year — but that WrestleMania may not have been his final match. The situation is said to be unclear even internally, with some suggesting the company could be keeping plans intentionally quiet.

Further adding to the intrigue, it has been reported that only a small number of people within WWE were aware Lesnar would leave his gear in the ring. Many within the company had believed his retirement would instead take place later in 2026, possibly at a major event like SummerSlam.

There were also creative changes leading into WrestleMania. The original plan reportedly called for a multi-match feud between Lesnar and Femi, but those plans were altered in the weeks before the show. The rivalry was ultimately condensed into a single match, with Femi scoring a decisive victory in under five minutes.

For now, Lesnar’s status remains uncertain — with WrestleMania 42 either marking the end of an era or the beginning of a final chapter still to come.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Brock Lesnar and WrestleMania fallout.