Backstage Latest On WWE’s Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40

There are still unanswered questions for those hoping to learn what WWE has in store for some of its top stars, including Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, at the year’s biggest event, WrestleMania 40.

For a long time, it was assumed that the main event at WWE WrestleMania 40 would be Rhodes vs. Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, following Rhodes’ loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and Rhodes’ comments about completing his story at the upcoming event.

When The Rock teased the Reigns match, things changed dramatically. If The Rock gets the match against Reigns, Rhodes will be unable to finish his story because the other main event on the card is CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Reigns’ WrestleMania 40 opponent “is expected to be either The Rock or Rhodes, or it could be a three-way.”

Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.