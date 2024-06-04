Backstage News From Monday’s WWE RAW (6/3/2024)

Monday’s WWE Raw was the second-to-last episode before the company hosts Clash at the Castle PLE later this month.

WWE advertised World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in a non-title match, Ludwig Kaiser vs. Sheamus, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar), and an appearance by Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan.

Late additions to the show included Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee, Ricochet vs. Bron Breakker, and Kiana James’ Raw in-ring debut against Natalya. WWE confirmed that Chad Gable will challenge Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported that Sheamus vs. Kaiser received a lot of praise from those they spoke with backstage. Abyss, a former TNA star, produced the bout in which Kaiser was defeated.

Last week’s USA Network feed ended before viewers could see Liv Morgan kiss Dominik Mysterio. WWE is said to have tightened up the timing for this week’s show to avoid another mishap.

As seen on RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Ricochet. WWE officials are said to be very pleased with Breakker’s recent performances, particularly his interactions with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Following the hard-hitting bout, Sheamus called for a rematch with Kaiser on Raw Talk.