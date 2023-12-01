Backstage News On Adam Pearce’s Changing Role In WWE

Adam Pearce’s role behind-the-scenes has shifted a bit.

Fightful Select is reporting that the “promotion” he received on-air from being the authority figure for Raw and SmackDown to the official Raw General Manager, matches the change to his role behind-the-scenes as well.

According to the report, the working plan as of the fall was for Pearce to only produce on the Raw brand on a full-time basis going forward. It was noted, however, that there would always be exceptions for this.

Many have praised Pearce, including talents and other staff members in WWE, for his work both backstage and on-screen in recent years.